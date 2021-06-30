Man attacked by group of men outside Bamber Bridge pub

A man was attacked after he was approached by a group of men outside a pub in Bamber Bridge.

The group assaulted the 22-year-old man outside the Walton Arms pub in St Aidan's Road at around 7.40pm on Tuesday (June 29).

The victim suffered a cut to the lip as a result of the attack.

Police believe the group of men had been involved in a separate fight at the Beam & Brycg pub earlier in the night,

An investigation has been launched and officers are now asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call 101, quoting incident reference number 1407 of June 29.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.