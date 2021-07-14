Man attacked by group of men in Blackburn street

The attack occurred in New Bank Road shortly before 7.50pm yesterday (July 13).

The victim was not "seriously injured", police said

No arrests have been made and an investigation into the assault has been launched.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was attacked by a group of men in New Bank Road, Blackburn. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: "We will have officers in the area today conducting enquiries and reassurance patrols.

"If you have any concerns, feel free to approach an officer."

Anyone with information or CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage has been asked to call 101, quoting log number 1348 of July 13.