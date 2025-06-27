Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a man his 40s was robbed and beaten in Preston city centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim, aged in his 40s, was attacked after using a cash machine outside Nationwide building society in Fishergate at around 3am on Sunday, May 25.

He was assaulted by three younger men who stole his mobile phone and bank card, before fleeing down Lune Street, where he chased after them and was attacked for a second time outside the entrance to Matalan and St George’s Shopping Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police want to speak to these two men in connection with a robbery and assault in Lune Street, Preston at around 3am on May 25 | Lancashire Police

A police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise these two people?

“We want to speak to them in connection with our enquiries into a robbery in Preston city centre last month.

“Our officers were called around 3am on May 25 to Lune Street, Preston, to a report of robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They found that a man in his 40s had been attacked by three younger men near the cash machine outside the Nationwide.

“His mobile phone and bank card were taken from him.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was attacked after using a cash machine outside Nationwide building society in Fishergate, Preston at around 3am on Sunday, May 25 | Google

“The victim chased after the offenders and was attacked for a second time outside the entrance to Matalan.

“He suffered rib and facial injuries.

“Enquiries have been ongoing since the robbery happened and now, we are asking for your help to identify the two men in the images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we appreciated the second image isn’t of the highest quality, we think someone will recognise him.

​”If anyone witnessed what happened, was driving in the Lune Street area and has dashcam footage, or has information, please contact 101 – quoting log 0189 of 25th May – or email [email protected]”