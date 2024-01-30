Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man assaulted a taxi driver at Lancaster railway station shortly before midnight on January 5 after being told the vehicle was pre-booked.

The offender also verbally threatened the driver before gaining access to the taxi and damaging the vehicle's interior by kicking and punching it.

The man fled the scene when officers arrived.

Officers want to speak to this man following an assault at Lancaster railway station (Credit: British Transport Police)

A spokesman for British Transport Police (BTP) said: "A thorough search of the area was conducted however he was not found."

Officers on Tuesday (January 29) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the attack.