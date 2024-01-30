Man assaults taxi driver at Lancaster railway station after being told it was pre-booked
A man assaulted a taxi driver at Lancaster railway station after being told the vehicle was already pre-booked.
A man assaulted a taxi driver at Lancaster railway station shortly before midnight on January 5 after being told the vehicle was pre-booked.
The offender also verbally threatened the driver before gaining access to the taxi and damaging the vehicle's interior by kicking and punching it.
The man fled the scene when officers arrived.
A spokesman for British Transport Police (BTP) said: "A thorough search of the area was conducted however he was not found."
Officers on Tuesday (January 29) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the attack.
Anyone with information should contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 760 of January 5.