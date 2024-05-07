Man assaulted and subjected to ongoing threats following collision on Whalley Old Road in Blackburn
A man is wanted by police as part of an investigation into blackmail, criminal damage and harassment.
The incident relates back to a minor road traffic collision which occurred in Blackburn six months earlier.
The man’s car was hit from behind on Whalley Old Road last year. He was followed home following the collision and threatened.
The victim has since been subjected to ongoing threats and demands for payment.
He was later attacked by a man on Whalley Old Road at around 2.15pm on Monday, April 16.
Officers on Tuesday released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we now need to ask for your help.
“We are looking to identify the man in the CCTV still.
“If you recognise this man, or if you witnessed this incident in April, please call 101, quoting log 0853 of April 8.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.