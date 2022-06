British Transport Police officers were flagged down by a member of the public in Lancaster city centre on Monday, May 30.

The member of the public pointed out a person possibly having a weapon.

Police stopped the man and searched him and he was arrested for possession of an imitation firearm and going equipped for theft.

An imitation firearm.