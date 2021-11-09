Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in Pendle property

Officers were called shortly before 1pm to an address in Berkeley Close, Nelson, after reports a man had been discovered dead in a property.

The victim, aged in his 40s, is believed to have suffered multiple injuries, and detectives are now treating his death as suspicious.

A 45-year-old man from Nelson has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 31-year-old woman from Colne has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are appealing for information after the body of a man was found in a Nelson house

Both remain in police custody at this time.

Det. Chief Insp. Allen Davies, from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Despite the fact we have made arrests, our investigation is very much on-going and we are keen to speak to anyone with any information.

“If you saw or know anything that could assist us, including anyone who may have visited the property in question, please get in contact at as soon as possible.

“We appreciate that this incident will have caused some concern in the community and so I would like to reassure people that we have stepped up patrols in the area, where they will remain for some time. If you have any concerns or information, please approach an officer.”

Det. Chief Insp. Davies continued: “We are on with trying to trace the man’s next of kin so they can be informed and supported at this devastating time. My thoughts remain with them and the victim’s family and friends.”

A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of the man’s death will take place in due course.

Information can be reported by calling 101 quoting incident reference 623 of November 8th.