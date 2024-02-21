Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers stopped and searched a black Audi A6 on the M65 near Darwen on Monday.

£9,000 in cash was subsequently found, with a further £3,500 in cash later discovered at the driver's home address.

£9,000 in cash was found after police stopped a car on the M65 (Credit: Google)

The driver, a 36-year-old man from Nelson, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

He was later released under investigation.

If you have concerns about crime in your area, call police on 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.