Man arrested on suspicion of money laundering after £9k found in Audi on M65 near Darwen
Officers stopped and searched a black Audi A6 on the M65 near Darwen on Monday.
£9,000 in cash was subsequently found, with a further £3,500 in cash later discovered at the driver's home address.
The driver, a 36-year-old man from Nelson, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
He was later released under investigation.
If you have concerns about crime in your area, call police on 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.