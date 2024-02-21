News you can trust since 1886
Man arrested on suspicion of money laundering after £9k found in Audi on M65 near Darwen

A further £3,500 in cash was later discovered at the driver's home address.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Feb 2024, 12:52 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 14:36 GMT
Officers stopped and searched a black Audi A6 on the M65 near Darwen on Monday.

£9,000 in cash was subsequently found, with a further £3,500 in cash later discovered at the driver's home address.

£9,000 in cash was found after police stopped a car on the M65 (Credit: Google)
£9,000 in cash was found after police stopped a car on the M65 (Credit: Google)
The driver, a 36-year-old man from Nelson, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

He was later released under investigation.

If you have concerns about crime in your area, call police on 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

