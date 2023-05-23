News you can trust since 1886
Man arrested on suspicion of assault and drink driving as Chorley Police appeal for witnesses

A man has been released on bail on suspicion of assault and drink driving as police appeal for witnesses to come forward.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 12:02 BST

Chorley Police wrote: “Did you witness an assault on Harper’s Lane, Chorley on the evening of Thursday, May 18?

“The assault, which began in a parked car, took place around 6pm on Harper’s Lane.

“A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of three counts of assault and on suspicion of drink driving. He has since been released on bail.”

The assault took place at around 6pm on Thursday, May 18 on Harper's Lane.
If you have dashcam or information, phone 101 or email [email protected], quoting log 1252 of May 18.

