Man arrested on suspicion of assault and drink driving as Chorley Police appeal for witnesses
A man has been released on bail on suspicion of assault and drink driving as police appeal for witnesses to come forward.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 12:02 BST
Chorley Police wrote: “Did you witness an assault on Harper’s Lane, Chorley on the evening of Thursday, May 18?
“The assault, which began in a parked car, took place around 6pm on Harper’s Lane.
“A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of three counts of assault and on suspicion of drink driving. He has since been released on bail.”