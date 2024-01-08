News you can trust since 1886
Man arrested for assaulting emergency worker in Preston city centre

A man was arrested for numerous offences after being pulled over by police in Preston city centre.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 8th Jan 2024, 19:46 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 19:46 GMT
A 31-year-old man was detained by a number of officers on Cheapside at around 5.55pm on Saturday (January 6).

He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, using threatening words and behaviour and assaulting an emergency worker.

He was later bailed pending further enquiries.

