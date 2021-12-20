Man arrested and charged after spree of Christmas time burglaries in Preston
A man has been charged by police after a number of properties were burgled in Preston.
Police said they were made aware of several burglaries in the Broadgate area on Monday, December 13.
An investigation was launched and through "diligence and determination" detectives found several pieces of evidence.
A man was subsequently identified as a suspect within 24 hours of the offences occurring.
The man was arrested on Friday, December 17 and was charged and remanded to prison for six burglaries.
He is now awaiting his court date, police said.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We have continued to increase patrols in the area and are committed to ensuring the community feel safe after these incidents.
Burglaries always increase in the winter months and around Christmas, so please ensure you lock all doors and windows during the day and night, and report any suspicious activity you see.
"If you have any concerns or information regarding your area, please call 101 or alternatively you can email the team at [email protected]"
