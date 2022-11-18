Man arrested and bag of copper wiring recovered after suspicious activity reported in Leyland
A man was arrested and a bag of copper wiring was recovered after suspicious activity was reported in Leyland
By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
18th Nov 2022, 7:13pm
Two people had been seen jumping over a fence to gain access to a commercial property in Golden Hill Lane on Thursday night (November 17).
Officers attended and arrested a man.
A bag of copper wiring was also recovered.
“A 39-year-old man from Leyland is currently in our custody being questioned on suspicion of burglary,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.