Man arrested after video of two men fighting with weapons in Blackburn circulates online
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has been arrested after a video of two men fighting with weapons in Blackburn circulated online.
Officers were called to reports of an ongoing fight on Audley Range at around 4.25pm on Wednesday.
A 35-year-old man from Blackburn was later arrested on suspicion of affray.
He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Further arrest enquiries are ongoing.
“This is being treated as an isolated incident between individuals known to each other.”
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 1069 of May 8, 2024.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.