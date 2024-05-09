Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers said enquiries were ongoing.

A man has been arrested after a video of two men fighting with weapons in Blackburn circulated online.

Officers were called to reports of an ongoing fight on Audley Range at around 4.25pm on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 35-year-old man from Blackburn was later arrested on suspicion of affray.

A man has been arrested following a fight involving weapons in Blackburn (Credit: Google)

He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Further arrest enquiries are ongoing.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident between individuals known to each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 1069 of May 8, 2024.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.