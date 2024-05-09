Man arrested after video of two men fighting with weapons in Blackburn circulates online

By Sean Gleaves
Published 9th May 2024, 19:23 BST
Officers said enquiries were ongoing.

A man has been arrested after a video of two men fighting with weapons in Blackburn circulated online.

Officers were called to reports of an ongoing fight on Audley Range at around 4.25pm on Wednesday.

A 35-year-old man from Blackburn was later arrested on suspicion of affray.

A man has been arrested following a fight involving weapons in Blackburn (Credit: Google)A man has been arrested following a fight involving weapons in Blackburn (Credit: Google)
He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Further arrest enquiries are ongoing.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident between individuals known to each other.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 1069 of May 8, 2024.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

