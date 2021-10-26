Man arrested after £20k worth of drugs discovered in Burnley house

Officers from Burnley Taskforce discovered "a large quantity" of drugs at an address in Church Street, Burnley, yesterday afternoon (Monday).

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and is awaiting interview by officers.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "Officers from Burnley Taskforce have arrested a 32-year-old male in relation to drug offences after a large quantity of drugs were located at an address in the Church Street area of town. He is currently in one of our finest ensuites at custody and will be interviewed in due course by the team. We estimate the value of today's seizure to be over 20k.

Police have estimated the value of the drugs to be more than £20,000.

"We want to thank the public for reporting drug intelligence to the team and we will continue to tackle drug dealing in our community to keep the public safe.