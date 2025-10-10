Man in his 50s arrested after Lancashire Police raid Leyland cannabis farm in Cleveland Road
Officers raided the home in Cleveland Road, off Golden Hill Lane, at around 5.30pm on Tuesday (October 7).
They discovered around 50 mature cannabis plants in one of the upstairs rooms and evidence that the electricity had been bypassed. Electricity North West attended to make the scene safe.
Lancashire Police said a machete was also seized from the home.
A spokesperson for the force said: “A 53-year-old man from Leyland was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody waiting to be questioned on suspicion of cannabis cultivation, abstracting electricity and possession of an offensive weapon.”