A 53-year-old man was arrested after police discovered a cannabis grow and a machete at a home in Leyland.

Officers raided the home in Cleveland Road, off Golden Hill Lane, at around 5.30pm on Tuesday (October 7).

Police discovered around 50 cannabis plants in one of the upstairs rooms of a home in Cleveland Road, Leyland on Tuesday, October 7 | Lancashire Police

They discovered around 50 mature cannabis plants in one of the upstairs rooms and evidence that the electricity had been bypassed. Electricity North West attended to make the scene safe.

Lancashire Police said a machete was also seized from the home.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A 53-year-old man from Leyland was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody waiting to be questioned on suspicion of cannabis cultivation, abstracting electricity and possession of an offensive weapon.”