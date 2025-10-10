Man in his 50s arrested after Lancashire Police raid Leyland cannabis farm in Cleveland Road

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 10th Oct 2025, 12:04 BST
A 53-year-old man was arrested after police discovered a cannabis grow and a machete at a home in Leyland.

Officers raided the home in Cleveland Road, off Golden Hill Lane, at around 5.30pm on Tuesday (October 7).

Most Popular
Police discovered around 50 cannabis plants in one of the upstairs rooms of a home in Cleveland Road, Leyland on Tuesday, October 7placeholder image
Police discovered around 50 cannabis plants in one of the upstairs rooms of a home in Cleveland Road, Leyland on Tuesday, October 7 | Lancashire Police

They discovered around 50 mature cannabis plants in one of the upstairs rooms and evidence that the electricity had been bypassed. Electricity North West attended to make the scene safe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said a machete was also seized from the home.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A 53-year-old man from Leyland was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody waiting to be questioned on suspicion of cannabis cultivation, abstracting electricity and possession of an offensive weapon.”

Related topics:LeylandLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice