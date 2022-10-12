News you can trust since 1886
Man arrested after photographing a Preston home and threatening someone with a hunting knife when questioned

A 34-year-old man is currently in custody after an incident in Preston where a member of the public was threatened with a hunting knife.

By Aimee Seddon
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Friday, October 7, the suspect was seen taking photographs of a house in Nevett Street, Preston.

When he was challenged about his actions, the suspect produced a large hunting knife.

Last night (October 11), officers attended an address in the Ripon Street area of Preston and after a short chase arrested a man on suspicion of possession of a knife/bladed article.

Preston Police say the man remains in custody.

