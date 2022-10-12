Man arrested after photographing a Preston home and threatening someone with a hunting knife when questioned
A 34-year-old man is currently in custody after an incident in Preston where a member of the public was threatened with a hunting knife.
On Friday, October 7, the suspect was seen taking photographs of a house in Nevett Street, Preston.
When he was challenged about his actions, the suspect produced a large hunting knife.
Last night (October 11), officers attended an address in the Ripon Street area of Preston and after a short chase arrested a man on suspicion of possession of a knife/bladed article.