Police were called to a disused business premises at around 9.30am yesterday (May, 24), and on arrival, discovered approximately 250 cannabis plants, spread across seven rooms in the building.

A 32-year-old man is under arrest on suspicion of drugs and immigration act offences and investigations continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sgt Paul Harrison, from South Ribble Police, said: “This is a significant find and we are committed to tackling large cannabis farms which often have strong links to organised crime and enable criminals to operate in our communities.

Approximately 250 cannabis plants were found in a disused business premises and they have now been recovered.

“Some people may see cannabis cultivation as a minor offence but some of the dangers are often hidden, such as the risk of fires and use of electrics. Dismantling and targeting this activity will remain a priority of ours.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime, delivering on the Police and Crime Commissioner's Fighting Crime Plan priority of dismantling organised crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad