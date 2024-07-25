Man arrested after nearly 100 cannabis plants worth approximately £83k seized during drugs raid in Chorley
Police executed a warrant at suspected cannabis farm on Keepers Wood Way this week.
99 cannabis plants were subsequently seized from the property.
The grow is thought to be worth in the region of £83,000. Every cannabis plant is valued at around £840 on the black market.
One man was arrested during the raid.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We would like to thank residents for all their support.”
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.