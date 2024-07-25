Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was arrested after nearly 100 cannabis plants were seized during a drugs raid in Chorley.

Police executed a warrant at suspected cannabis farm on Keepers Wood Way this week.

99 cannabis plants were subsequently seized from the property.

99 cannabis plants were seized from a property on Keepers Wood Way in Chorley | Lancashire Police

The grow is thought to be worth in the region of £83,000. Every cannabis plant is valued at around £840 on the black market.

One man was arrested during the raid.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We would like to thank residents for all their support.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.