Man arrested after large cannabis farm discovered by police at property in Accrington

A man was arrested after a large cannabis farm was discovered by police at a property in Accrington.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 8th Jan 2024, 13:27 GMT
A large quantity of drugs was located after police stopped a vehicle on Nuttall Street on January 5, 2024.

The driver was subsequently arrested for possession with intent to supply drugs.

A man was arrested after a large cannabis farm was discovered in Accrington (Credit: Lancashire Police)A man was arrested after a large cannabis farm was discovered in Accrington (Credit: Lancashire Police)
A man was arrested after a large cannabis farm was discovered in Accrington (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers also searched the driver's home address where a cannabis farm was discovered and dismantled.

The driver was later interviewed and released on bail.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We will continue to take a proactive approach to tackling the issues in the community and if you see us out in your area please don't hesitate to come and say hello."

