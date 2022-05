Officers executed two warrants under the misuse of drugs act in Leach Street, Blackburn, on Thursday (May 26).

A large amount of drugs and cash were found during the raids, police said.

Pictures from the scene show police seized wraps of what looked to be cocaine and heroin, as well as small bags of white powder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

“He is currently occupying one of our lovely on-suite cells at Greenbank,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Officers executed two warrants under the misuse of drugs act in Leach Street, Blackburn. (Credit: Lancashire Police)