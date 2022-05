Officers patrolling Blackburn railway station came across a 20-year old man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs on Tuesday (May 10).

They conducted a stop and search where they found he was in possession of a knife.

"He was arrested, charged, and remanded in custody for court tomorrow [May 11],” a spokesman for British Transport Police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...