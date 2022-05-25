Man arrested after heroin found hidden under gear stick during car search in Accrington

A man was arrested after heroin and £200 in cash was found inside a car in Accrington.

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 6:33 pm
Updated Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 6:33 pm

Officers pulled over a VW Golf in Blackburn Road at around 4.45pm on Tuesday (May 24

26 wraps of heroin were found hidden under the gear stick after police searched the vehicle.

A bag containing around £200 in cash was also seized.

A 36-year-old man, from Haslingden, was promptly arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He was later released under investigation.

Sgt Chris Hutchinson, from the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: “We know that drugs cause misery within communities and we hope this sends a message that we will not tolerate them.

“As always we would ask that you contact us if you have any information about drug supply in your area.”

Anybody with information can call police on 101 or report it online at https://orlo.uk/id3E6.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 111 555.

