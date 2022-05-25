Officers pulled over a VW Golf in Blackburn Road at around 4.45pm on Tuesday (May 24

26 wraps of heroin were found hidden under the gear stick after police searched the vehicle.

A bag containing around £200 in cash was also seized.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 36-year-old man, from Haslingden, was promptly arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He was later released under investigation.

Sgt Chris Hutchinson, from the Lancashire Police TacOps team, said: “We know that drugs cause misery within communities and we hope this sends a message that we will not tolerate them.

“As always we would ask that you contact us if you have any information about drug supply in your area.”

A man was arrested after heroin was found inside a car in Blackburn Road, Accrington.

Anybody with information can call police on 101 or report it online at https://orlo.uk/id3E6.