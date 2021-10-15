Sir David Amess, who represents Southend West in Essex, was attacked at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday (October 15).

It was reported Mr Amess, 69, had been receiving treatment at the scene for his injuries.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Rd North shortly after 12.05pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A man was arrested shortly after and we're not looking for anyone else."

Officers said they did not believe there was a wider threat to the public.

They have now urged anyone who saw anything or has CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to call 101.

Sir David Amess has reportedly been stabbed several times (Credit: PA)

Information can also be reported online at www.essex.police.uk.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.

Conservative MP and former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith tweeted: "My thoughts are with David Amess MP and his family at this awful time.

"Praying for a full recovery following this appalling, shocking news.

"This angry, violent behaviour cannot be tolerated in politics or any other walk of lie."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.