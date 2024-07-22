Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was arrested after a charity box was stolen from a café at Houndshill Shopping Centre in Blackpool.

Police were called after a window at Caffè Nero on Victoria Street was smashed on Monday morning.

Officers found a tip jar and charity box had been taken and some glass panelling had been broken.

A 38-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary.

He was also arrested on suspicion of burglary relating to a separate incident.

He remained in custody for questioning on Monday afternoon.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.