Man arrested after charity box stolen from Caffè Nero at Houndshill Shopping Centre in Blackpool
Police were called after a window at Caffè Nero on Victoria Street was smashed on Monday morning.
Officers found a tip jar and charity box had been taken and some glass panelling had been broken.
A 38-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary.
He was also arrested on suspicion of burglary relating to a separate incident.
He remained in custody for questioning on Monday afternoon.
