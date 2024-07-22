Man arrested after charity box stolen from Caffè Nero at Houndshill Shopping Centre in Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 15:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man was arrested after a charity box was stolen from a café at Houndshill Shopping Centre in Blackpool.

Police were called after a window at Caffè Nero on Victoria Street was smashed on Monday morning.

Officers found a tip jar and charity box had been taken and some glass panelling had been broken.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A charity box was stolen from a café at Houndshill Shopping Centre in BlackpoolA charity box was stolen from a café at Houndshill Shopping Centre in Blackpool
A charity box was stolen from a café at Houndshill Shopping Centre in Blackpool | Google

A 38-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary.

He was also arrested on suspicion of burglary relating to a separate incident.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

He remained in custody for questioning on Monday afternoon.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:BlackpoolCaffe NeroBlackpool PoliceLancashire PoliceLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice