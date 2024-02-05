Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man in his 30s was arrested after a crash in Leyland on Sunday (February 4).

Police were called to Leyland Lane after the driver of a stolen car overturned the vehicle and hit another car near the Premier store at around 10pm.

The driver, aged in his 30s and from Leyland, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, no insurance, no licence, aggravated unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at about 10pm to a report of a collision on Leyland Lane, Leyland.

"Officers attended and a man in his 30s from Leyland was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, no insurance, no licence, aggravated unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle."