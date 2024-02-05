Leyland man arrested after crash near Premier store in Leyland Lane
A local man in his 30s remains in custody.
A man in his 30s was arrested after a crash in Leyland on Sunday (February 4).
Police were called to Leyland Lane after the driver of a stolen car overturned the vehicle and hit another car near the Premier store at around 10pm.
The driver, aged in his 30s and from Leyland, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, no insurance, no licence, aggravated unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at about 10pm to a report of a collision on Leyland Lane, Leyland.
The offence of aggravated vehicle-taking combines stealing a vehicle, driving it dangerously and - as a result - injuring someone or damaging property. It carries a mandatory disqualification from driving.