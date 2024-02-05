News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Leyland man arrested after crash near Premier store in Leyland Lane

A local man in his 30s remains in custody.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 5th Feb 2024, 10:21 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 10:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man in his 30s was arrested after a crash in Leyland on Sunday (February 4).

Police were called to Leyland Lane after the driver of a stolen car overturned the vehicle and hit another car near the Premier store at around 10pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver, aged in his 30s and from Leyland, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, no insurance, no licence, aggravated unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle.

Police were called to Leyland Lane, Leyland after the driver of a stolen car overturned the vehicle and hit another car near the Premier store at around 10pmPolice were called to Leyland Lane, Leyland after the driver of a stolen car overturned the vehicle and hit another car near the Premier store at around 10pm
Police were called to Leyland Lane, Leyland after the driver of a stolen car overturned the vehicle and hit another car near the Premier store at around 10pm

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at about 10pm to a report of a collision on Leyland Lane, Leyland.

"Officers attended and a man in his 30s from Leyland was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, no insurance, no licence, aggravated unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle."

The offence of aggravated vehicle-taking combines stealing a vehicle, driving it dangerously and - as a result - injuring someone or damaging property. It carries a mandatory disqualification from driving.

Related topics:LeylandLancashire Police