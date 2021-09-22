Officers said the assault occurred outside Richer Sounds in Church Street at around 2.30am on August 22.

No further details were released by the police.

Today (September 22), detectives released CCTV images of a man and woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to speak to the man and woman in these CCTV images in connection with an assault that happened in Church Street, Preston. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We believe these people may have information which will assist our enquiries.

"If you know who they are please email [email protected]"