Man and teenager charged with number of offences after motorbike stolen in West Lancashire

They were arrested following a police chase.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Feb 2024, 13:14 GMT
Two people have been charged with a number of offences after a motorbike was stolen in West Lancashire.

Police were called to reports of an attempted theft of a vehicle in Roby Mill at around 4.25pm on Sunday.

It was reported a group of youths tried to take a motorbike from the address before being disturbed.

Two people have been charged after a motorbike was stolen in West Lancashire

Officers later attempted to stop a motorbike that was being driven erratically.

A foot chase pursued, and a man and teenager were subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft of a motorbike and a number of driving offences.

They were later charged following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service:

  • Ben Rowlands, 18, of Flordon, Skelmersdale was charged with arson, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.
  • A 17-year-old from Skelmersdale was charged with aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving and driving without a license and insurance.

Both will appear in court today.

