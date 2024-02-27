Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people have been charged with a number of offences after a motorbike was stolen in West Lancashire.

Police were called to reports of an attempted theft of a vehicle in Roby Mill at around 4.25pm on Sunday.

It was reported a group of youths tried to take a motorbike from the address before being disturbed.

Officers later attempted to stop a motorbike that was being driven erratically.

A foot chase pursued, and a man and teenager were subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft of a motorbike and a number of driving offences.

They were later charged following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service:

Ben Rowlands, 18, of Flordon, Skelmersdale was charged with arson, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

A 17-year-old from Skelmersdale was charged with aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving and driving without a license and insurance.