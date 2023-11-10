Man and teenager arrested after sawn-off shotgun and quantity of cannabis found in car on M6 near Preston
Two people were arrested after police seized a sawn-off shotgun and cannabis from a car on the M6 near Preston.
A car was stopped by the police on the M6 southbound near Stubbins Lane shortly before 4pm on Thursday (November 9).
Officers subsequently found a sawn-off shotgun and a quantity of cannabis after searching the vehicle.
A 32-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of drugs with intent to supply.
They both remained in custody for questioning on Friday morning (November 10).