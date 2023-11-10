News you can trust since 1886
Man and teenager arrested after sawn-off shotgun and quantity of cannabis found in car on M6 near Preston

Two people were arrested after police seized a sawn-off shotgun and cannabis from a car on the M6 near Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Nov 2023, 12:49 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 12:50 GMT
A car was stopped by the police on the M6 southbound near Stubbins Lane shortly before 4pm on Thursday (November 9).

Officers subsequently found a sawn-off shotgun and a quantity of cannabis after searching the vehicle.

A 32-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of drugs with intent to supply.

They both remained in custody for questioning on Friday morning (November 10).