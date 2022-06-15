A member of the public called 999 after spotting “suspicious activity” at a construction site in Greenbank Terrace at 10pm on Monday, June 13.

Police found a flatbed pickup truck with false number plates abandoned at the site upon arrival.

Officers received a report of two men acting suspiciously in Albert Place as they searched the area.

Two were arrested at a construction site in Darwen on suspicion of theft (Credit: Google)

When police arrived, two men were caught trying to leave the area in a taxi.

Both men were detained at the scene despite one trying to flee on foot.

Three number plates and an angle grinder were also found inside the taxi, police said.

Two men, aged 18 and 32, from Blackburn, were arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft and were questioned in connection with a number of offences.