Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The burglaries happened at two houses in Fulwood on February 12 and February 15.

A motocross bike, cash, jewellery, and a laptop were among the items stolen during the offences.

A man and a teenager were charged following two burglaries in Preston

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leslie Andrews and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on Thursday following police enquiries.

Andrews, 38, of Dalmore Road, Ingol, Preston, and the 15-year-old boy were later charged with two offences of burglary.

Both have been remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court on Friday.

If you are concerned about crime in your area, call police on 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.