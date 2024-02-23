Man and 15-year-old boy charged after motocross bike, cash, jewellery and laptop stolen in Preston burglaries
The burglaries happened at two houses in Fulwood on February 12 and February 15.
A motocross bike, cash, jewellery, and a laptop were among the items stolen during the offences.
Leslie Andrews and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on Thursday following police enquiries.
Andrews, 38, of Dalmore Road, Ingol, Preston, and the 15-year-old boy were later charged with two offences of burglary.
Both have been remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court on Friday.
If you are concerned about crime in your area, call police on 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.