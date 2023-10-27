News you can trust since 1886
Man admits to murdering Chorley woman Fiona Robinson who died after suffering ‘multiple injuries’

A man has admitted to murdering a woman who died after suffering “multiple injuries” in Chorley.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 17:20 BST
The body of Fiona Robinson, 37, was found at an address in Congress Street after police responded to reports of a sudden death at 2.30am on Friday, May 26.

A post-mortem found she died from multiple injuries.

Fiona had been living in Chorley after moving from Barrow-in-Furness in 2022.

Jason Gowen was arrested at the scene and later charged with murder on Saturday, May 27.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to murder after appearing at Preston Crown Court on Friday morning (October 27).

Gowen, of Congress Street, Chorley, was remanded back into custody.

He will be sentenced over November 27 and November 28.