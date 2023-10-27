Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The body of Fiona Robinson, 37, was found at an address in Congress Street after police responded to reports of a sudden death at 2.30am on Friday, May 26.

A post-mortem found she died from multiple injuries.

Fiona had been living in Chorley after moving from Barrow-in-Furness in 2022.

Jason Gowen was arrested at the scene and later charged with murder on Saturday, May 27.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to murder after appearing at Preston Crown Court on Friday morning (October 27).

Gowen, of Congress Street, Chorley, was remanded back into custody.