Man admits stealing Hugo Boss, Ted Baker and Lyle & Scott t-shirts from Preston's TK Maxx
A man has pleaded guilty to stealing designer t-shirts from TK Maxx in Preston.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 5th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Luke Joshua Roberts, 26, from Thornsgreen Road, Manchester, stole two Hugo Boss t-shirts, one Lyle & Scott t-shirt and one Ted Baker t-shirt from the Fishergate store on April 24.
The t-shirts had a combined value of £83.96.
Roberts, who is also known as Luke Foster and Fozzy, pleaded guilty the next day.
He has been remanded on bail until May 5, when he will appear at Preston Magistrates Courts to be sentenced.