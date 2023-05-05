News you can trust since 1886
Man admits stealing Hugo Boss, Ted Baker and Lyle & Scott t-shirts from Preston's TK Maxx

A man has pleaded guilty to stealing designer t-shirts from TK Maxx in Preston.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 5th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Luke Joshua Roberts, 26, from Thornsgreen Road, Manchester, stole two Hugo Boss t-shirts, one Lyle & Scott t-shirt and one Ted Baker t-shirt from the Fishergate store on April 24.

The t-shirts had a combined value of £83.96.

Roberts, who is also known as Luke Foster and Fozzy, pleaded guilty the next day.

The shop where the t-shirts were taken from.The shop where the t-shirts were taken from.
The shop where the t-shirts were taken from.
He has been remanded on bail until May 5, when he will appear at Preston Magistrates Courts to be sentenced.