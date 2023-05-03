Man accused of threat to damage cremated ashes of woman’s mother to face judge in Preston
A man who is accused of threatening to damage the cremated ashes of a woman's mother has been sent to face trial at Preston Crown Court.
Richard Peter Wilson, aged 36, also faced a charge of assaulting a woman at an address in Preston when he appeared before magistrates in the city.
Wilson, who gave his address as Kent Avenue, Chadderton, Oldham, was remanded in custody to face a judge on May 15. The bench said he would be kept in custody due to the nature and seriousness of the offences.
He is accused of assaulting the woman by beating her on April 16 contrary to the Crime and Disorder Act of 1998.
The second charge is that without lawful excuse he threatened the woman "that property within the address and mother's ashes belonging to her would be damaged, intending that she would fear that the threat would be carried out."