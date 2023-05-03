Richard Peter Wilson, aged 36, also faced a charge of assaulting a woman at an address in Preston when he appeared before magistrates in the city.

Wilson, who gave his address as Kent Avenue, Chadderton, Oldham, was remanded in custody to face a judge on May 15. The bench said he would be kept in custody due to the nature and seriousness of the offences.

Preston Magistrates Court

He is accused of assaulting the woman by beating her on April 16 contrary to the Crime and Disorder Act of 1998.