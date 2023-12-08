Man accused of Skelmersdale teen Dylan Bragger's murder to face alternative charge of manslaughter
Felipe Figueiredo, 28, of Birleywood, Skelmersdale, is set to appear before a Preston Crown Court judge and jury on January 15 accused of murdering 15-year-old Dylan Bragger.
But at a mention hearing at the court on Friday December 8 it was agreed that a lesser charge of manslaughter would be added to the indictment.
Figueiredo denies murder but the alternative charge has not yet been put to him.
Dylan was pronounced dead after officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Digmoor Road at around 9pm on Thursday June 29 this year.
Following the youngster’s death, relatives described him as a “gentle giant” with a “heart of gold” who was “working towards becoming a car mechanic and had his whole life ahead of him”.
Figueiredo will remain remanded in custody until the trial, scheduled to last six days, takes place in the new year.