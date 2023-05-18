Sean Orrell, 32, from Leigh, is accused of unlawfully killing Joshua Hughes during an incident outside a Lancaster nightclub last year.

Emergency services were called to Dalton Square in Lancaster, shortly before 4.30am on Sunday June 12 2022.

Joshua Hughes from Morecambe died after an altercation outside a nightclub in Lancaster last June. Picture from Lancashire Police.

It was reported that Morecambe 22-year-old Mr Hughes had been punched during the incident, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

He spent four days in intensive care before losing his battle for life.

