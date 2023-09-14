News you can trust since 1886
Man accused of murdering schoolboy Dylan Bragger makes new appearance before judge

A man accused of murdering a Skelmersdale schoolboy has appeared before a judge again.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 14:55 BST
Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Digmoor Road at around 9pm on Thursday June 29 this year.

Felipe Figueiredo, 28, of Birleywood, Skelmersdale, was later charged with murder and at a Preston Crown Court hearing earlier this month he entered a not guilty plea to the single charge.

Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to a stabbing in Digmoor Road, Skelmersdale
A trial date of January 12 was confirmed at the latest hearing.

Another pre-trial review is, however, scheduled to take place on October 13.

Following the youngster’s death, relatives described him as a “gentle giant” with a “heart of gold” who was “working towards becoming a car mechanic and had his whole life ahead of him”.