Man accused of killing Wigan mum pleads not guilty to murder and manslaughter

A man has pleaded not guilty to killing a Wigan mum at her home.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 9th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT
Caroline Gore, 44, was found dead at her flat in Douglas House, Scholes, at 8pm on Monday, October 30.

Her body was discovered by police officers after they received reports of concern for her welfare.

Caroline GoreCaroline Gore
An investigation was launched and David Liptrot, 56, of Shelley Avenue, Coppull, was charged with her murder.

He has now pleaded not guilty to two counts relating to Ms Gore’s death – murder and manslaughter – in a hearing at Manchester Crown Court.

It was adjourned until a further case management hearing on Thursday, March 14.

Liptrot was remanded into custody.

Ms Gore was last seen on Sunday, October 29, when she was drinking at the Dog and Partridge pub, on Wallgate, Wigan, before walking home alone.In a statement, her family described her as “a dearly loved mum, daughter and sister”.