Man accused of illegally setting himself up as a Wigan emergency responder has died

David Johnson had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court this week charged with five counts of dangerous driving and one of careless driving while having a blue flashing light and siren fitted to his Nissan X Trail without authorisation.

But it was revealed that the 34-year-old of Highgate Road, Up Holland, had died in December last year and so the case was concluded.

His death has been reported to the Lancashire coroner and an inquest will take place in Preston on July 27.

Bolton Crown Court

The majority of the charges had related to speeding offences and it was alleged Mr Johnson had set himself up as a “fast responder” particularly to commercial medical emergencies, getting to the scene sometimes before regular paramedics.

The first charge dated to March 27 2019, which allegedly involved Mr Johnson driving the Nissan dangerously at the Orrell Interchange then on Gathurst Road the following day. The same offence allegedly followed on April 4 and 5, both times at Westwood Park, before further incidents in Orrell Road, Ormskirk Road and Warrington Road. The charge of careless driving was allegedly on Holmes House Avenue.

He had pleaded not guilty to all charges

Mr Johnson was also charged with fitting a blue flashing light and siren to his car as well as using them without authorisation on various roads.