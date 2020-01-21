Man accused of fatally shooting a former Lancashire lecturer with a crossbow to go on trial

The trial of a man accused of fatally shooting a retired Lancashire photography lecturer with a crossbow is due to start.

Terence Whall, 39, is expected to go on trial at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday, accused of the murder of 74-year-old Gerald Corrigan.

Gerald Corrigan, 74, who was shot as he adjusted the satellite dish outside his house

Mr Corrigan, formerly a lecturer at the Blackpool College of Art, was shot as he adjusted a satellite dish outside his house near South Stack Road in a remote part of Holyhead, Anglesey, at about 12.35am on April 19 last year.

Whall, of Bryngwran in Anglesey, is also accused of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, along with co-defendants Darren Jones, 41, Martin Roberts, 34, and Gavin Jones, 36.

The four men, who are are accused of setting fire to a Land Rover Discovery on June 3, deny the charges.

Mr Corrigan was shot through his upper body, with the bolt narrowly missing his heart and passing through his right arm. He died in hospital on May 11.

He worked as a lecturer in photography and video in Lancashire before retiring to Anglesey more than 20 years ago. He had a keen interest in nature.

After his funeral, his partner Marie Bailey said: "He was my best friend and my soulmate. All the time we have been together I have been proud to walk at his side and he stood beside me, always."