Man, 46, released on bail after car driven into Vibe nightclub in Lancaster
A 46-year-old man from Morecambe has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and criminal damage after a car crashed into the front of Vibe – formerly Glow Rooms– in Dalton Square at around 1.30am on Saturday (October 22).
By Michelle Blade
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
24th Oct 2022, 4:12pm
It followed two other incidents at the same venue – one on Friday (October 21), when a number of windows were smashed and one on Wednesday (October 19), again where a car was driven into the front of the building.
Detectives say the incidents are being treated as linked.
Police said the man has been bailed until November 18.