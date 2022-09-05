Man, 45, convicted of sexually touching young victim at Lancaster train station
A 45-year-old man has been convicted of sexually touching a young victim at Lancaster train station.
By Michelle Blade
Monday, 5th September 2022, 2:24 pm
BTP Lancashire said on their Twitter page two days ago: “#CourtResult: A 45-year old man from #BarrowInFurness has been convicted of sexual touching on a juvenile victim at #Lancaster.
“He was given a community order with rehabilitation activity, a £200 fine, £180 costs & surcharge and ordered to pay £100 compensation to his victim.
“He was also placed on the sex offender register for five years.”