A man who raped an 11-year-old girl in Preston after grooming her on Snapchat has been jailed.

Jordan Morgan, 29, used the Snapchat profile ‘jayjaydizzy’ to talk to the victim, telling her was just 15.

Despite knowing she was 11 years old, Morgan arranged to meet her in Preston on May 14, 2023.

He then took her to woods off Banbury Drive and raped her.

Morgan was identified via mobile phone and social media enquiries and arrested at his home in Salford.

CCTV enquiries and clothing recovered from Morgan’s home placed him at the scene, and his DNA was present on an apple juice bottle found in the woods.

Morgan, of Murray Street, Salford, was subsequently charged with rape and meeting a girl under 16 years of age following grooming.

He pleaded guilty to both offences and was jailed for ten years when he appeared in the dock at Preston Crown Court last week.

Morgan was made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention order which prevents him from having any unsupervised contact with any child under 16.

He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

PC Koryann Stevens, from Preston Police, said: “Thanks to diligent work of officers using all the technology available to us, Morgan was quickly identified and arrested.

“He is clearly someone who presents a very real danger to children by his perverted sexual interests and calculated and planned behaviour.

“He lied to the victim in this case as part of his grooming behaviour, with the ultimate aim of carrying out a serious sexual assault on her.

“This is clearly an offence which has had a profound impact on the young victim and her family and they both continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.

“If you have any concerns around your child - whether they have changed their behaviour or started hanging out with older people – I would urge you to contact the police.