Man, 27, charged with burglaries at Morrisons and The Contented Sole fish and chip shop

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 10th Oct 2025, 12:03 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 12:04 BST
A 27-year-old man has been charged with multiple burglaries.

Liam Elmer, 27, of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary at the Card Factory, Station Road, Bamber Bridge, burglary with intent to steal at The Contented Sole fish and chip shop, Hennel Lane, Walton-le-Dale and theft of alcohol from Morrisons, Bamber Bridge.

Most Popular
Liam Elmer, 27, of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary at the Card Factory, Station Road, Bamber Bridge, burglary with intent to steal at the Contented Sole Fish and Chip shop, Hennel Lane, Walton-le-Dale and theft of alcohol from Morrisons, Bamber Bridge.placeholder image
Liam Elmer, 27, of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary at the Card Factory, Station Road, Bamber Bridge, burglary with intent to steal at the Contented Sole Fish and Chip shop, Hennel Lane, Walton-le-Dale and theft of alcohol from Morrisons, Bamber Bridge. | Preston Police

A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: “We have charged a man with burglary and theft offences at businesses in Bamber Bridge and Walton-le-Dale.”

Elmer has been remanded in custody to appear before Preston Magistrates Court today.

Related topics:Police
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice