Man, 27, charged with burglaries at Morrisons and The Contented Sole fish and chip shop
A 27-year-old man has been charged with multiple burglaries.
Liam Elmer, 27, of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary at the Card Factory, Station Road, Bamber Bridge, burglary with intent to steal at The Contented Sole fish and chip shop, Hennel Lane, Walton-le-Dale and theft of alcohol from Morrisons, Bamber Bridge.
A spokesperson for South Ribble Police said: “We have charged a man with burglary and theft offences at businesses in Bamber Bridge and Walton-le-Dale.”
Elmer has been remanded in custody to appear before Preston Magistrates Court today.