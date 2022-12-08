On Sunday evening, police were called to the university after receiving reports of an assault.

There were several police vans seen in the Underpass at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster University has confirmed whilst the alleged attack did not take place in the library, first aid was administered there.

First aid was given in the Lancaster University library but it is unclear whether the assault happened in there.

A Lancaster Police spokesman said: “We were called to Lancaster University at 6.19pm on Sunday (December 4) to reports of an assault.

“A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm. He was since been bailed to March 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, please contact 101 – quoting log 1010 of December 4, 2022.”

Lancaster University said: “The incident didn’t happen in the Library although the first aid was administered in there.

Advertisement Hide Ad