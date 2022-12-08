News you can trust since 1886
Man, 25, arrested for assault at Lancaster University

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on Lancaster University campus on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm.

By Michelle Blade
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 12:37pm

On Sunday evening, police were called to the university after receiving reports of an assault.

There were several police vans seen in the Underpass at the time.

Lancaster University has confirmed whilst the alleged attack did not take place in the library, first aid was administered there.

First aid was given in the Lancaster University library but it is unclear whether the assault happened in there.
A Lancaster Police spokesman said: “We were called to Lancaster University at 6.19pm on Sunday (December 4) to reports of an assault.

“A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm. He was since been bailed to March 3.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, please contact 101 – quoting log 1010 of December 4, 2022.”

Lancaster University said: “The incident didn’t happen in the Library although the first aid was administered in there.

“The colleges, counselling and Student Conduct are aware of the incident and the police are carrying out their investigations.”