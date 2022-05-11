Police have launched an investigation after the woman, in her 20s, was seriously sexually assaulted close to St James Court in the town.

As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old man was arrested, and subsequently charged with the offence. He was released on conditional bail by Preston Crown Court to reside at an address in Cumbria, and is due to appear in court in early June.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday May 7.

The woman is being supported by specially trained officers.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are keen to speak with anyone who was in the Strawberry Gardens public house between 11.30pm on Friday May 6 and 12.30am on Saturday May 7.

They would also like to speak to anyone who was in Heysham Road between the Strawberry Gardens public house and St James Court (where the Covid vaccination programme is) between 12.15am and 1am, or who has any CCTV footage, Ring doorbell or dashcam footage in that location between those times.