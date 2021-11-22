Man, 19, is second man charged with attempted murder in connection with Morecambe shooting

Joshua David Giles, 19, of Pendlebury Road, Swinton, Manchester, was this morning (November 21) charged with attempted murder. He was remanded into custody to appeal before magistrates tomorrow.

The charge relates to a call received at 5.56pm on Monday (November 15) to reports of a suspected firearms discharge in an alleyway at the rear of Skipton Street.

Emergency services attended and found a local man, aged in his 20s, with facial injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police have charged a second man with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Morecambe.

A 19-year-old man arrested in Greater Manchester on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder has been bailed for that matter but recalled to prison in relation to other matters.

A 29-year-old woman from Morecambe arrested on Friday on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A second man has previously been charged with attempted murder as part of our ongoing investigation.

Levi McCandlish, 26, of Borwick Court, Morecambe, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.

A number of people have been arrested by police in connection with their enquiries:

A 16-year-old boy from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed until December 14th.

A 41-year-old woman from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and remains in custody.

A 13-year-old boy from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed to December 13.

A 55-year-old man from Morecambe arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed to December 13.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1181 of November 15th.

Alternatively you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org.