A man has been arrested after being caught brandishing a machete in Burnley town centre.

The 49-year-old was detained by police after he was seen running in the Manchester Road and Ormerod Street area of town at approximately 3pm.

A police spokesman said: “We are glad to update you that the male was dealt with swiftly and efficiently and no members of the public or officers were injured. There is nothing further to be concerned about as this was a standalone incident and a 49-year-old male has been arrested for offences committed and will be dealt with appropriately.”