Machete-wielding gang break into Colne house and fire blanks from handgun

Police officers were called at around 12.55am on Saturday, January 29, to reports a gang had forced entry to an address on Blucher Street.

They wielded machetes and a handgun loaded with blanks, which they fired, before escaping in what is believed to be a white Range Rover.

Det Insp Rob Trickett, from East CID, said: “First and foremost we appreciate that this will have caused concern in the community and we would like to reassure residents that an investigation is very much underway.

Blucher Street, Colne

“We have had officers at the scene over the weekend, and have also stepped up patrols in the area. Anybody with concerns is welcome to speak to us.

“We are now working hard to establish exactly what occurred and are asking anybody with information to get in touch with us straight away. Perhaps you were in the area and saw something suspicious, or maybe you know who may be responsible. Whatever information you have, please contact us as soon as possible.”