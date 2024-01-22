Machete, baton and cannabis found as police search teenager's home following Ormskirk robbery
A machete, baton and cannabis were found as police searched a teenager's home following a robbery in Ormskirk.
A home in Skelmersdale was searched by police on Monday morning (January 22) after an e-bike was stolen during a robbery in Ormskirk.
Officers subsequently found a machete, a telescopic truncheon and a quantity of cannabis.
A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
He remained in custody for questioning on Monday afternoon.
If you are concerned about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.