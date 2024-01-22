News you can trust since 1886
Machete, baton and cannabis found as police search teenager's home following Ormskirk robbery

A machete, baton and cannabis were found as police searched a teenager's home following a robbery in Ormskirk.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 14:45 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 14:46 GMT
A home in Skelmersdale was searched by police on Monday morning (January 22) after an e-bike was stolen during a robbery in Ormskirk.

Officers subsequently found a machete, a telescopic truncheon and a quantity of cannabis.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

A man was arrested following a robbery in Ormskirk in which an e-bike was stolenA man was arrested following a robbery in Ormskirk in which an e-bike was stolen
He remained in custody for questioning on Monday afternoon.

If you are concerned about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

