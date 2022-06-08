The 47-year-old was arrested less than 30 minutes after the Audi S3 was reported stolen from a dealership in Garstang on Monday (June 6).

Tac-Ops officers spotted the car and pursued it along the southbound M61 before the Audi had its tyres ‘stung’ near Rivington Services, bringing it to a stop.

Motorway traffic was briefly held whilst the ‘tactical stop’ took place and the driver was ‘boxed in’ to prevent him from escaping.

He was arrested on suspicion of a multitude of offences and taken into custody at Preston.

Lancashire Police said Damian Partington, 47, from Springwood Hall Road, Oldham, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified.

He was due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday, June 7).

The stolen Audi was later returned to the dealership undamaged, except for two spiked tyres, added police.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called on Monday afternoon (June 6) to reports a car had been stolen.

"Within 30 minutes of the initial report, it had been tracked and stopped by our Tac-Ops officers on the M61 near Rivington where a man was arrested.